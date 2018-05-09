Writ drops today

All three party leaders will begin their day in Toronto today and later in the day, Liberal leader Kathleen Wynne and PC leader Doug Ford will hold events in the Ottawa area.

Last night in North Etobicoke- the heart of ‘Ford Nation’- PC leader Doug Ford officially kicked off his campaign for premier saying “were going to conduct a full audit of the government from top to bottom.”

Along with promising the audit, Ford is also vowing to overhaul the Liberal government’s sex-ed curriculum if he’s elected premier in June and is promising to replace the current math curriculum.

Ford has still only announced a portion of his platform, while both the NDP and Liberals have announced theirs fully.

Leader of the Ontario NDP, Andrea Horwath is promising free child care for families that earn less than $40,000 a year, as well as injecting money into hospitals. The NDP says they plan to pay for its plans by running deficits, while also increasing corporate tax rates.

The Ontario Liberals, under party leader Kathleen Wynne have pledged billions of dollars for health care and support for seniors and also promised free child care for preschoolers beginning in 2020.

The majority polls continue to show the PC’s in the lead heading into the June 7th election, with the NDP following, and the liberals trailing closely behind, although the numbers vary across the province.