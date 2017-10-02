Watch CHCH Live
Ch-Ching! Rewards

World War II aircraft restored in Dundas

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Canada 150, CT-133 Silver Star Advance Fighter Trainer, dundas, fighter jet


After 40 years on top of a pedestal in Dundas, a World War II aircraft has been restored as part of Canada’s 150th birthday.

To mark the occasion two similar fighter jets flew over the area Saturday afternoon.
The CT-133 Silver Star Advance Fighter Trainer was first manufactured in 1951 and became part of the Royal Canadian Airforce in 1953.

Its first base was in Portage, Manitoba but it now sits in Dundas.

The man behind the restoration work, Cam Harrod, was 13 when the aircraft was airlifted and arrived in Dundas.

Harrod says they worked tireless hours often spending up to 18 hours a day, to get the aircraft ready for today’s event.


LATEST STORIES

World War II aircraft restored in Dundas

Niagara Regional Native Centre Pow-Wow

McMaster homecoming causing a stir

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php