World War II aircraft restored in Dundas

After 40 years on top of a pedestal in Dundas, a World War II aircraft has been restored as part of Canada’s 150th birthday.

To mark the occasion two similar fighter jets flew over the area Saturday afternoon.

The CT-133 Silver Star Advance Fighter Trainer was first manufactured in 1951 and became part of the Royal Canadian Airforce in 1953.

Its first base was in Portage, Manitoba but it now sits in Dundas.

The man behind the restoration work, Cam Harrod, was 13 when the aircraft was airlifted and arrived in Dundas.

Harrod says they worked tireless hours often spending up to 18 hours a day, to get the aircraft ready for today’s event.