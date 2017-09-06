World university rankings

McMaster University has been named the 78th best university in the world.

McMaster jumped up 35 spots from last year in the rankings published by Times Higher Education. The rankings are based on the number of research papers published by the university or cited in other academic material, academic performance, teaching and international outlook.

There are over 18 000 universities in the world, putting McMaster in the top 1%. The University of Toronto, British Columbia, and McGill were the only Canadian schools ranked ahead of McMaster.