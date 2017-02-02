Today marks world hijab day, a day to recognize the millions of Muslim women who choose to wear the religious head scarf. Organizers are asking women of all faiths to wear a hijab in solidarity with Muslim women.

The global event started 5 years ago and now over 140 countries take part. This is the second time the St.Catharines mosque has hosted such an event, over 200 people tried on a hijab last year.

The head covering is worn in public by women and covers their head and neck, but not their face and wearing a hijab in Islam is a choice.

The Arabic word hijab refers not just to the headscarf but is a symbol of modesty. Organizers say there are still lots of misconceptions about the religious head scarf.

World hijab day comes on the heels of a U.S. travel ban on certain Muslim-majority countries and a deadly shooting at a Quebec mosque this week. Organizers say they’ve been overwhelmed with the support they’ve received.