Workplace death inquest leads to new recommendations

An inquest into the electrocution of a 29 year old welder killed at a Hamilton lime quarry has lead to 6 new recommendations. The aim is to try and prevent similar accidents.

Joshua Farrell died in June of 2014 while working in a hot and cramped area where he barely had space to move. The husband and father of two had only been welding for one month before the accident. He was working at the Carmeuse lime quarry when he died. The space where he was welding was only 26 inches wide and he was surrounded by metal. He was using a welding wand sometimes called a whipper that is attached to an electric cable.

The recommendations made today include that employers provide sufficient amounts of non-conductive material for all workers and ensure that employees working in hot environments are reminded to change coveralls frequently. It is also recommended that all manufactures of welding equipment consider adding more specific information referencing standards in electrical safety and that the Ministry of Labour make sure employers train employees on those standards.

The Ministry of Labour now has one year to respond to the recommendations.