Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Workplace death inquest leads to new recommendations

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Carmeuse lime quarry, inquest, Joshua Farrell, ministry of labour, recommendations, welding

An inquest into the electrocution of a 29 year old welder killed at a Hamilton lime quarry has lead to 6 new recommendations. The aim is to try and prevent similar accidents.

Joshua Farrell died in June of 2014 while working in a hot and cramped area where he barely had space to move. The husband and father of two had only been welding for one month before the accident. He was working at the Carmeuse lime quarry when he died. The space where he was welding was only 26 inches wide and he was surrounded by metal. He was using a welding wand sometimes called a whipper that is attached to an electric cable.

The recommendations made today include that employers provide sufficient amounts of non-conductive material for all workers and ensure that employees working in hot environments are reminded to change coveralls frequently. It is also recommended that all manufactures of welding equipment consider adding more specific information referencing standards in electrical safety and that the Ministry of Labour make sure employers train employees on those standards.

The Ministry of Labour now has one year to respond to the recommendations.


LATEST STORIES

Special ceremony during Niagara Ice Dogs game

Workplace death inquest leads to new recommendations

Hate Crime report

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php