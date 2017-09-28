Watch CHCH Live
Woodshock

Woodshock is a drama written and directed by Kate and Laura Mulleavy. The experimental film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival and stars Kirsten Dunst, Joe Cole, and Pilou Asbæk.

The exquisite feature film debut of visionary fashion designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy (Rodarte), Woodshock is a hypnotic exploration of isolation, paranoia, and grief that exists in a dream-world all its own. Kirsten Dunst stars as Theresa, a haunted young woman spiraling in the wake of profound loss, torn between her fractured emotional state and the reality-altering effects of a potent cannabinoid drug. Immersive, spellbinding, and sublime, Woodshock transcends genre to become a singularly thrilling cinematic experience that marks the arrival of the Mulleavy siblings as a major new voice in film.

“We wrote the role of Theresa imaging that Kirsten would play her,” says Laura, “knowing that we needed an actress with such intense and poetic emotional range. From the very beginning, during the earliest stages of the writing process, we knew that Theresa could only be played by Kirsten.”

Kate adds, “It’s a very difficult role in that it requires an extreme physical and emotional transformation- one that is very nuanced and sublime. Kirsten is in every scene, and defines the emotional journey of the story and its psychological repercussions. Everything pivots on where she takes us. In a sense, she leads the viewer through the deepest part of her own self-discovery.”

Woodshock is rated 14A.


