Wonder is an adaptation of R.J. Palacio’s children’s novel, directed by Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower). The film stars Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson, Mandy Patinkin, Daveed Diggs, and Jacob Tremblay as Auggie.

Wonder tells the inspiring and heartwarming story of August “Auggie” Pullman. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. As his family, his new classmates, and the larger community all struggle to find their compassion and acceptance, Auggie’s extraordinary journey will unite them all and prove you can’t blend in when you were born to stand out.

“Having my son, Theodore, made the story personal to me, and I was ready,” says Chbosky. “What struck me most in the book is that the sum of every choice you make creates your character. You alone can make the choice to be a hero in your life – to stand out, to be yourself, to act on your best nature.

“Auggie’s bravery has a ripple effect on all these characters, and the different points of view help you realize there are things everyone is going through, not just Auggie. That’s where empathy begins.”

Wonder is rated PG.


