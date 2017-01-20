Women’s march in Washington

On the first day of Trump’s presidency, Saturday, thousands of women and men will march in Washington in support of women’s rights and a handful of women from Niagara are planning to make the trip in what they call a stand in solidarity.

Karen Dolyniuk still remembers the day Donald Trump won the U.S. election. She hasn’t been politically active in over 20 years but tomorrow night she’s boarding an overnight bus in Buffalo to Washington, D.C.

Dolyniuk will be one of an estimated 200 000 people rallying in support of women’s rights. The march will take demonstrators right to the White House.

Smaller marches, also known as “sister marches” will be taking place across the globe and in cities like Hamilton, Toronto and St.Catharines.

Organizers of the Washington march say plans for the rally started after this past U.S. election and was in response to what they called racist and misogynistic rhetoric during Trump’s campaign.