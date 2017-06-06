Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Woman wanted for first degree murder turns herself in to police

York Regional police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old woman wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for murder.

Laurie Phan, of no fixed address, is the second suspect accused of first degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Noel Williams.

Williams was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home on Hillwood St. in Markham on February 10. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On April 19, police charged Jasper Atienza, 28, with first degree murder.

In a news release Tuesday, police said the second suspect, Phan, turned herself in to police around 5 p.m. Monday at #2 District Headquarters in Richmond Hill.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, or Crime Stoppers.


