Woman struck by transport truck on Hwy. 403 in Hamilton

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: 403, hamilton, police, struck

403closed

A woman was fatally struck by a transport truck in Hamilton late Tuesday afternoon, shutting down a major highway during rush hour.

The Ontario Provincial Police say the collision happened just before 4 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 between Aberdeen Ave. and Lincoln Alexander Parkway.

403road

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the circumstances around the woman’s death are still unclear but foul play is not suspected.

“When we deal with a death of this sort, we’re really operating under the direction of the coroner’s office,” said Schmidt in a periscope video.

Police have not yet released the identity of the woman.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway were shut down for several hours. A portion of the rail trail, which is located on the highway overpass was also blocked off by police tape. All lanes have since been reopened.

403trail


