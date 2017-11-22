Woman struck and killed while trying to help another driver

A 48-year-woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle while trying to help another motorist whose car was in a ditch in Niagara Falls.

Police say the woman pulled over to help a driver whose vehicle was on its side in the east ditch of Montrose Rd. around 6:05 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman got out of her vehicle and attempted to cross the road when she was struck by a Nissan Murano travelling northbound.

She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. The woman was then transported to an out-of-town hospital where she later died.

Investigators say the 59-year-old driver of the Murano did not suffer any injuries and the driver of the vehicle that was on its side suffered minor injuries.

Police are currently investigating the collision and are asking anyone with information to contact 905-688-4111, ext. 5500.