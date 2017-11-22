Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Woman struck and killed while trying to help another driver

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: good samaritan, niagara, niagara falls, pedestrian, police

niagarapedstruck

A 48-year-woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle while trying to help another motorist whose car was in a ditch in Niagara Falls.

Police say the woman pulled over to help a driver whose vehicle was on its side in the east ditch of Montrose Rd. around 6:05 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman got out of her vehicle and attempted to cross the road when she was struck by a Nissan Murano travelling northbound.

She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. The woman was then transported to an out-of-town hospital where she later died.

Investigators say the 59-year-old driver of the Murano did not suffer any injuries and the driver of the vehicle that was on its side suffered minor injuries.

Police are currently investigating the collision and are asking anyone with information to contact 905-688-4111, ext. 5500.


LATEST STORIES

Boy, 13, charged with making threats towards Brantford school

David Cassidy, '70s teen heartthrob, has died at age 67

Woman struck and killed while trying to help another driver

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php