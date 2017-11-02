Woman struck in hit-and-run, Hamilton police search for SUV

Hamilton police are searching for the driver of an SUV after a woman was struck while walking on the street Wednesday.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Hamilton police received a call that a person had been hit by a vehicle near Grange St. and Liberty St.

Police say the woman had been walking on Grange St. with friends when a SUV drove past the group.

The driver stopped the vehicle after it was struck by an object. The SUV then reversed, and struck the young woman. The driver accelerated forward and was last seen travelling west on Grange St.

The woman was taken to hospital with not-life threatening injuries.

The driver is described as a 25 to 35-year-old man, with a medium complexion and a short-trimmed beard. A young child was sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle during the incident.

Police are asking the public for their help in locating the people involved. The SUV is a newer model and black in colour. It also sustained minor rear end damage.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective James Simpson at 905-546-4861.