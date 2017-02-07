Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Woman, 18, stabbed outside Hamilton City Centre

An 18-year old woman is in hospital after a stabbing outside Hamilton City Centre.

Hamilton police say an argument happened between two women around 4:30 p.m. on Monday when one of the women stabbed the other.

The woman suffered two stab wounds and was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police say she is expected to recover from her injuries.

A 17-year-old girl was arrested on scene and has been charged with aggravated assault and breach of probation.

Police say the two women knew each other and there is no threat to public safety.


