Woman stabbed inside St. Catharines bank, police search for suspect

Niagara police are looking for a suspect who fled in a grey van after allegedly stabbing a woman inside a St. Catharines bank.

Police say Justin Kuijer, 43, from St. Catharines, walked into the RBC branch at 211 Martindale Rd. around 10:25 a.m. Friday and stabbed a female employee.

She was transported to St. Catharines General Hospital in serious condition, then airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital.

Police are looking for Kuijer, who fled in a 2009 Pontiac Montana with license plate number BYTE 392.  They say he is considered armed and dangerous.

He is believed to be wearing a black touque, a brown coat, boots and an orange sweater.

The bank and an area of the parking lot have been closed off as police investigate.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Niagara police.


