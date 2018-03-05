Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Woman stabbed in head in central Hamilton

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: crime, hamilton police, stabbing

Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in the head in central Hamilton.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday near Cannon St. East and Tisdale St. North.

Police say the woman was attacked by a man with an unknown weapon.

She was taken to Hamilton General Hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive.

A large area was taped off by police while members of the Hamilton Police Forensics teams investigated the incident. The area has since reopened.

Hamilton police are expected to provide more information about the stabbing Monday morning.




