Woman shot during St. Catharines break in

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: niagara, police, shooting, st catharines

Niagara police are investigating after a woman was shot during an alleged robbery in St. Catharines.

Police say four men entered an apartment on Lake St. on Monday evening and made “threatening demands” of someone inside the home.

One of the men was armed with a gun and shot a female victim. Police say the men fled the area before officers arrived and no firearm was found.

The victim was treated at the scene by Niagara Emergency Medical Services and was transferred to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The four suspects were all dressed in black or dark clothing, wearing hooded sweaters or jackets and had their faces covered. Two of the men were described as white and the other two as black.

Investigators do not believe this was a random attack.

Anyone with information is asked by Niagara police to contact Detective Constable Jeremy DiFranco at 905-688-4111 ext. 9476.


