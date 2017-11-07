Woman shot multiple times in East Hamilton neighbourhood

Hamilton Police are investigating a homicide that happen at 17 Lang st in Hamilton.

There are reports that the woman, in her 30’s, was shot multiple times in her face, head and upper body at the townhouse unit on Lang St. just after 5 pm Monday.

“I was inside with wife and kids, my wife heard shots, we didn’t think anything of it, my son came in and said he heard 5 or 6 shots, we check outside police and firetrucks were there already.”

Some witnesses say she was shot more than 10 times.

Friends of the victim tell CHCH News that Natasha Thompson lived at 17 Lang street with her 11 year old daughter who many in the neighbourhood know well. Neighbours say the shooter is Thompson’s current boyfriend, who is at large.

She was rushed to hospital without vital signs where she was pronounced dead.

Hamilton police are asking any witnesses to the homicide to contact them or Crime Stoppers.