Woman shot and killed in east Hamilton

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
A woman has died after reportedly getting shot in the face in east Hamilton.

It happened just before 3:30 am inside a low-rise apartment building in the area of Barton and Lottridge streets.

Witnesses say three gunshots were heard at the time of the incident. They added that there’s a lot of drug activity in that apartment building.

While the identity of the woman is not being released at this time, it is believed she’s in her mid-thirties.

Police suspect the shooting was targeted and that there’s ‘no concern for public safety.’

No arrests have been made.

The shooting marks Hamilton’s seventh homicide this year.


