Woman shot dead at Hamilton townhouse complex

Update

Police have charged a 41-year-old man with second-degree murder after a Hamilton woman was shot dead at a townhouse complex in the city’s end.

Mark Joseph Champagne turned himself into Toronto Police Services around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police responded to 17 Lang St. near the Red Hill Valley Parkway around 5:15 p.m. Monday after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired.

Officers found 36-year-old Natasha Thompson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to Hamilton General Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police called the incident a domestic-related homicide and say the murder weapon has not been recovered.

Investigators allege Champagne fled the scene on foot and was last seen westbound on Lang St. cutting through neighbourhood backyards heading towards the area of Melvin Ave. and Parkdale Ave.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area and may have surveillance video to contact investigators.

Many neighbours said they heard as many as ten gunshots ring out. “My wife heard shots. We didn’t think anything of it and then my son came in and said he heard 5 or 6 shots. So we came outside and there was police covering the streets already,” said Joe Ciach.

Friends say Thompson lived at 15 Lang St., just a few doors down from where the shooting happened.

Anyone with information that could help police in this investigation is asked to contact Detective Ross Johnson at 905-546-3827.