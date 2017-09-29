Woman sexually assaulted after being followed from gas station

Hamilton police are investigating after a woman was chased down by a man as she left a gas station and then sexually assaulted.

Police say the woman was refueling her vehicle at the Husky gas station at 615 Mohawk Road West around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A man made sexual advances towards the woman and as she tried to leave, he blocked her exit and told her she should follow him.

The woman then drove away in her vehicle and the man began to follow her. He eventually positioned his car on the street to block the woman in. They both exited their separate vehicles and the man sexually assaulted the woman.

The suspect is described as being in his thirties, roughly five-foot-nine, with a medium build and medium complexion. Police say he has black short wavy hair, bushy eyebrows, and was wearing a red baseball hat backwards, a white t-shirt, grey sweatpants, and black or navy Crocs sandals.

Investigators say the man was driving a newer model black four-door Acura and was last seen in the area of Upper Paradise Rd. and Scenic Dr.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Marco D’Arcangelo at 905-540-5544.