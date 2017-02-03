Woman seriously injured in Oakville hit-and-run

Updated:

Halton police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run in Oakville.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Dundas St. and Neyagawa Blvd. just south of the 407.

Police say a 39 year old woman was walking in the crosswalk when she was hit. The woman was rushed to hospital and is said to have serious, life altering injuries.

Police are hoping to speak with witnesses or anyone who may have been in the area and had a dashboard camera.