Woman in hospital after 10-vehicle collision in parking lot

One woman is in serious condition following a 10-vehicle collision in a Port Colborne parking lot.

Investigators say a male driver, 70, lost control of his minivan within the parking lot of the Food Basics grocery story on Clarence St. and struck nine other vehicles.

A 53-year-old woman was walking to her vehicle at the time and was struck by the out-of-control minivan. She was rushed to a local hospital where she remains in serious condition.

Police say the 70-year-old driver of the minivan and his 70-year-old female passenger were also taken to hospital as a precaution but have since been released.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, extension 5500.