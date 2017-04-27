Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Woman rescued from crane faces six charges

Posted:
Category: Toronto
Tags: charge, crane, marisa lazo, mischief, police, rescue, toronto, woman

Crane2

Police have identified the 23-year-old Toronto woman who was rescued from the top of a construction crane Wednesday.

Marisa Lazo has been charged with six counts of public mischief interfere with property.

She is expected to appear in court at Old City Hall at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The dramatic rescue unfolded Wednesday morning after Lazo became stuck on the crane at a construction site at 50 Wellesley Street East in downtown Toronto.

She was sitting on a large pulley device, clinging to a steel cable for at least four hours.

Construction workers and bystanders packed nearby streets to watch as two emergency crew members made their way up the crane to rescue Lazo.

A Toronto firefighter rappelled from the top of the crane down to the gently swaying pulley device and strapped a harness to Lazo.

The rescuer and Lazo were slowly lowered down shortly before 8:30 a.m. She was placed in handcuffs moments after her feet touched the ground and was transported to hospital.


LATEST STORIES

Eugenie Bouchard says ‘cheater’ Maria Sharapova should not play tennis again

Hamilton man, 24, charged with attempted murder

The Circle

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php