Woman rescued from crane faces six charges

Police have identified the 23-year-old Toronto woman who was rescued from the top of a construction crane Wednesday.

Marisa Lazo has been charged with six counts of public mischief interfere with property.

She is expected to appear in court at Old City Hall at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The dramatic rescue unfolded Wednesday morning after Lazo became stuck on the crane at a construction site at 50 Wellesley Street East in downtown Toronto.

She was sitting on a large pulley device, clinging to a steel cable for at least four hours.

Construction workers and bystanders packed nearby streets to watch as two emergency crew members made their way up the crane to rescue Lazo.

A Toronto firefighter rappelled from the top of the crane down to the gently swaying pulley device and strapped a harness to Lazo.

Crane rescue 55 Wellesley St pic.twitter.com/dflJLrDJAY — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) April 26, 2017

The rescuer and Lazo were slowly lowered down shortly before 8:30 a.m. She was placed in handcuffs moments after her feet touched the ground and was transported to hospital.