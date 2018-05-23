;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Woman missing in Niagara River gorge

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: News, Niagara
Tags: Alicia Kirkwood, Brad Sawyer, hiking, long weekend, missing


A long weekend hike went horribly wrong when a woman slipped and tumbled down the cliffs and into the Niagara Whirlpool.

It happened around 3 p.m. Friday when Alicia Kirkwood and her boyfriend Brad Sawyer were hiking the trails in the lower Niagara River Gorge.

Since May 18th the family has been spending their days in the gorge desperately searching for Alicia. Police and coast guards on both sides of the border have teamed up to help.

Niagara Parks police say these incidents are rare, however they do still happen despite the warning signs posted in the area.



LATEST STORIES

Woman missing in Niagara River gorge

Life in prison for Saint Catharines man who murdered his seven year old stepson

Lyme disease season

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php