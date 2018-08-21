Woman injured after HSR bus shelter shatters

A 25-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after the panes of glass on a bus shelter in Hamilton shattered.

Officers were called to the area of Upper Wentworth St. and Fennell Ave. shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The woman was treated by paramedics for superficial injures and then released on scene.

Police are still trying to find out what caused the glass to break and say detectives are currently investigating the incident to determine the actual events.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is being asked to contact Hamilton police.