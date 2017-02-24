Police searching for gunman after woman was shot in Niagara Falls overnight

Police are searching for a gunman wanted in the shooting of a young woman overnight in Niagara Falls.

Police were called to the ESSO station at Lundy’s Lane and Drummond Road just before three this morning for reports a woman had been shot. She was taken to hospital with two gunshot wounds. Paramedics say her injuries are not life-threatening.

Just before seven this morning the car was seen being towed from the parking lot, with two bullet holes visible in the passenger door.

Police say although the victim and the car ended up at the gas station, they think the shooting took place at another location, which is still unknown at this point.

Police are asking anyone who may have heard or saw anything in the area at the time of the shooting, to give them a call.