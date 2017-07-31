Woman gets rope rescued at Webster’s Falls

2016 Business Excellence Awards
Courtesy: David Ritchie

Webster’s Falls was the scene for Hamilton’s eighth rope rescue on Sunday.

The call came in just before 4 p.m. and nine Hamilton Fire units were dispatched.

Spokesperson Claudio Mostacci told CHCH a woman was trapped at the bottom of the gorge with injuries. the extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.

Reports at the scene suggested the rope rescue will carry her up over 100 feet to the top.

This rescue comes after a number of falls around the city after people were caught ignoring warning signs and in some situations, climbing over the fencing in place.

In this case Hamilton Police say the injuries were minor and that there’s no information to suggest the woman was trespassing or in any restricted areas and believe this was an accident.


