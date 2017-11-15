Woman who confessed to sexually assaulting a 7 year old girl is back in court

A Kitchener woman who admitted to taking part in the sexual assault of a seven year old Hamilton girl took the stand in her sentencing hearing. A caution, the story is graphic.

Sonya Lucas, who was already a registered sex offender at the time of her arrest last year, detailed the events leading up to that assault in Hamilton. She described how she met a man named Rui Dasilva on Craigslist and says he was interested in what is called “daddy daughter role playing”. Lucas, who is 49 years old, would pretend to be a little girl, Dasilva would play her father and they would engage in sexual acts while watching child pornography and using anatomically correct dolls.

Lucas said in April of last year, that role playing fetish led the two to Hamilton. Dasilva picked Lucas up at her apartment and told her that there was a husband and wife in Hamilton that were into the same fetish and were interested in a foursome. She was willing to participate.

She claimed that when she was on her way to Hamilton she never knew a young girl was going to be involved in their daddy-daughter role-play but then admitted that even when she realized that a young child was being sexually assaulted in front of her she still took part.

Lucas said when she entered the home she took off her boots and sat on the couch, it was dark, except for the light from the television, child pornography was playing. She said Dasilva and a man, who was the boyfriend of the 7 year old’s mother, sexually attacked the child who was placed on the floor. Lucas was passed a phone to record it before she too took part.

Lucas pled guilty in June to sexual interference and making and possessing child pornography. The crown attorney is calling for 10 years behind bars.

The girl was made available for sexual abuse through the online advertising service Craigslist by her mother’s boyfriend. The 34-year-old Hamilton man is facing 40 charges and is expected in court on Friday. Her mother was charged with failing to provide the necessities of life but had that charge stayed. Rui Dasliva was sentenced to 8 years for his involvement.

This case is part of a police investigation called Project Links which began after the girl told her biological father what happened.

The sentencing hearing for Lucas will resume on December 11th with final submissions from the crown and defence. Justice Tony Leitch says he might be able to sentence Lucas that day but adds that no matter what, he will have an answer before Christmas.