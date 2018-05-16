;
Woman caught stunt driving with kids in car

Hamilton police have charged a Cambridge woman after she was clocked driving 62 km/h over the speed limit.

Two small children were in her vehicle at the time.

Police say they were watching for speeders on Highway 6 between Safari Rd. and Concession Rd. 7 on Wednesday just after midnight.

According to the press release, police caught a four-door Nissan Sentra driving 142 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

The 35-year-old has been charged with stunt driving, speeding, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.



