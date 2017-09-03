Woman assaulted in Niagara Falls on Saturday morning

Detectives with Niagara Police Sexual Assault Unit are looking for a man who attacked a 54-year-old woman in Niagara Falls this morning.

It happened between 2:30 and 3 a.m. in the area of Main and Culp Street towards Drummond Road. Police say a man who was not know to the woman approached and assaulted her.

The man is described as black, 5 foot 9 with a thin build and shoulder length hair.

He was wearing a white t-shirt with a black design, blue jeans and a red bandana covering his face.