Ch-Ching! Rewards

Woman arrested for series of break and enter incidents in Hamilton

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: 28, August 23, Barton st, Britney Hare, east, hamilton, pick up truck, Waterdown area, wentworth st north, white Toyota Tacoma, woman

hamilton-police

A woman has been arrested and charged following an investigation into a series of break and enter incidents throughout Hamilton.

On August 23 police spotted a white Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck in the area of Barton St. east and Wentworth St. north that had been reported stolen from a residential break and enter earlier that day.

Shortly after, a woman was seen getting out of the car and was immediately arrested.

Police say the woman was responsible for another reported home entry that happened in the Waterdown area.

Britney Hare, 28, is facing five charges including break and enter and possession over $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.


LATEST STORIES

Funnel cloud watch for Hamilton

Woman arrested for series of break and enter incidents in Hamilton

Best Wishes September 7th

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php