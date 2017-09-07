Woman arrested for series of break and enter incidents in Hamilton

A woman has been arrested and charged following an investigation into a series of break and enter incidents throughout Hamilton.

On August 23 police spotted a white Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck in the area of Barton St. east and Wentworth St. north that had been reported stolen from a residential break and enter earlier that day.

Shortly after, a woman was seen getting out of the car and was immediately arrested.

Police say the woman was responsible for another reported home entry that happened in the Waterdown area.

Britney Hare, 28, is facing five charges including break and enter and possession over $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.