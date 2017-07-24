Woman airlifted to hospital after eastbound crash on Hwy 403

A 29-year-old woman has been airlifted to hospital and is fighting for her life after a major crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga.

The single vehicle rollover was in the eastbound lanes of the 403, just east of Erin Mills Parkway.

The OPP have conducted their investigation and say at around 1:30 p.m. the car lost control for an unknown reason.

The 29-year-old driver along with a 6-year-old boy were both found trapped inside the vehicle. After they were freed they were taken to hospital, where the woman was airlifted by Ornge Ambulance.

Police said that the driver and child are expected to make a fully recovery.