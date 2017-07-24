Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Woman airlifted to hospital after eastbound crash on Hwy 403

Posted:
Category: News, Peel
Tags: airlift, car, crash, highway 403, mississauga, opp, ornge ambulance

A 29-year-old woman has been airlifted to hospital and is fighting for her life after a major crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga.

The single vehicle rollover was in the eastbound lanes of the 403, just east of Erin Mills Parkway.

The OPP have conducted their investigation and say at around 1:30 p.m. the car lost control for an unknown reason.

The 29-year-old driver along with a 6-year-old boy were both found trapped inside the vehicle. After they were freed they were taken to hospital, where the woman was airlifted by Ornge Ambulance.

Police said that the driver and child are expected to make a fully recovery.


LATEST STORIES

Best wishes for July 24

Concrete revitalization

Grilling goodness

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Comments

philostine says:
July 23, 2017 at 9:23 pm

i sure hope that they both recover well

Reply

POPULAR STORIES

css.php