Woman, 79, struck by pickup truck while crossing street in Grimsby

A 79-year-old woman remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a pickup truck in Grimsby.

The woman was crossing the street at the intersection of Christie St. and Olive St. around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

At the same time, a Ford F550 pickup truck being driven by a 20-year-old man from Jordan Station attempted to make a left hand turn onto Christie St. from Olive St.

The truck hit the woman while she was in the crosswalk. She was taken to an out-of-region trauma center where she continues to be treated for her injuries.

The driver of the pickup and his 28-year-old passenger were not injured.

Police are currently investigating the collision and are asking any witnesses to contact detectives at 905-688-4111 ext. 5500.