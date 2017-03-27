2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Woman, 63, critically injured after transport truck collides with vehicle

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Airport Road, ancaster, collision, hamilton, opp, police

bookrdcrash

A 63-year-old woman from Mount Hope is in critical condition after her vehicle was struck by a transport truck.

It happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Highway 6 at Book Rd. Monday morning.

Police say witnesses reported that a silver car was attempting to turn left at the intersection when it collided with a transport truck carrying diesel fuel.

“At the time of the collision there was very dense fog,” said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt in a periscope video.

The 63-year-old driver was transported to hospital with critical injuries.

The Ontario Provincial Police have closed Highway 6 between Highway 403 and Airport Rd. to allow the collision reconstruction team to investigate.

Schmidt says nearly 50,000 litres of fuel will need to be off-loaded from the transport truck before it can be removed from the ditch.

A CHCH News viewer video of the scene moments after the collision happened.


LATEST STORIES

Woman, 63, critically injured after transport truck collides with vehicle

Dozens of homes, vehicles and road signs vandalized in Caledonia

Around the Bay Road Race winners announced

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php