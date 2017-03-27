Woman, 63, critically injured after transport truck collides with vehicle

A 63-year-old woman from Mount Hope is in critical condition after her vehicle was struck by a transport truck.

It happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Highway 6 at Book Rd. Monday morning.

Police say witnesses reported that a silver car was attempting to turn left at the intersection when it collided with a transport truck carrying diesel fuel.

“At the time of the collision there was very dense fog,” said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt in a periscope video.

The 63-year-old driver was transported to hospital with critical injuries.

The Ontario Provincial Police have closed Highway 6 between Highway 403 and Airport Rd. to allow the collision reconstruction team to investigate.

Schmidt says nearly 50,000 litres of fuel will need to be off-loaded from the transport truck before it can be removed from the ditch.

A CHCH News viewer video of the scene moments after the collision happened.