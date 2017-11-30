Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Woman, 41, arrested for attempted murder in Hamilton

41-year-old Katherine Hurren of Palmer Rapids has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly tried to run a man over with her truck.

Police were called to a home in the area of Upper James and White Church around 2 p.m Tuesday for reports that a woman had intentionally driven her pickup truck into a garage where 32-year-old Lee Winger was working inside.

Officers arrived and quickly arrested the woman. She was taken to the police station where detectives began their investigation. “It became apparent to the detectives that the accused allegedly attempted to run the victim over with her truck while he was working in the garage. The garage is a separate structure from the residence itself,” said the Hamilton Police in a news release.

Winger only suffered minor injuries and was able to escape. Huren and Winger had been involved in a amateur race car business.

 


