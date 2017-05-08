Woman, 36, struck on RHVP after trying to help stranded driver

A Hamilton woman remains in hospital after she was struck by a vehicle on the Red Hill Valley Parkway (RHVP) just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the 36-year-old woman had pulled over to help a driver who was in the ditch on the Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway ramp when she was struck by another vehicle.

Several people came to the woman’s aide until paramedics arrived on scene. She was taken to hospital and remains in critical but stable condition.

Investigators say the location and wet road conditions contributed to the collision. Speed does not appear to be a factor.

Anyone who has information about this collision is asked to contact Det. Cst. Walter Niblock at 905-546-4753.