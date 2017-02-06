Winterfest warming up Hamilton with outdoor celebrations
The weather has been kind to us this weekend, just in time for the opening weekend of Hamilton’s 35th Anniversary Winterfest at Gourley Park.
There’s no excuse to hibernate for the next few weeks. Many people have taken advantage of the weather by getting outdoors to enjoy a number of different games, crafts and activities.
Winterfest runs until Feb. 20. Daily event details can be found on the City of Hamilton website.
Commenting Guidelines