Winter wonderland

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, snow, snow ploughs, weather, winter


With more snow possible tonight, city workers and others are trying to keep sidewalks and roads clear.

Bob Paul for the City of Hamilton says all 110 ploughs have been out in full force and they’re ready for more thru the holidays.

“Over the weekend we’ll have our normal staff in to monitor the road and weather conditions and then we have staff available on an on-call and some working shifts for the stat holiday.”

The city says there are things you can do to help, including taking parked cars off the road to allow ploughs through neighbourhoods. Keep all catch basins and fire hydrants clear of snow and ice and residents are also required to clear their sidewalks within 24-hours after a snow storm.


