Winter weather has arrived

Let it snow!

The first major snow fall of the season has turned Southern Ontario into a winter wonderland. While some were enjoying their first taste of wintry weather, the snow and slush also caused some issues on the roads.

With the first real snow fall, it may also mean the first time you’re cleaning off your car. Police are reminding people to clear off the whole thing, and to not just leave a little peephole!

If you put off changing your winter tires until the last minute, you may have to wait a little bit longer. At Corporate Autoworks in Burlington they’re overloaded with customers!

“We’ve had about 20 people come in but we had to turn them away, because of the storm of the century that’s arrived, so to speak!”

The difference between winter tires and all season tires is like night and day, but Hamilton Police say all the snow tires in the world won’t help if you don’t adjust your driving habits.

“Since the snow fall started we’ve had about 87 collisions reported. In the same 24-hour period last tuesday, we had 20.” said Constable Claus Wagner.

OPP are also investigating ten jack knife tractor trailers overnight.

If you do get into a crash, report it.

“With cellphones now a days, take a picture of each other’s license plate and everybody’s information and come into a reporting centre within 24-hours.” said Constable Wagner.

If you can, try and embrace the wintry weather. We’ve got about three chilly months to go.