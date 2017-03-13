Major storm to bring up to 30 cm of snow by Tuesday

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
We may only be one week away from spring but more winter weather is headed our way.

Environment Canada says a winter storm warning is in effect for Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Welland, St. Catharines, Grimsby and Brantford as a major storm is expected to bring about 15 to 25 cm of snow into Tuesday evening.

Some areas in the Hamilton to Niagara corridor could see up to 30 cm of snow.

Strong winds are also expected which could make travel conditions dangerous for driving due to blowing snow.

In a statement on their website, the weather agency suggests drivers should consider postponing any non-essential travel until conditions approve. “There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

The snow will taper to scattered flurries Tuesday night as the low pressure system moves east.

Police are reminding drivers to be patient while on the roads and to pack an emergency kit.


Comments

stan says:
March 13, 2017 at 9:52 am

I blame the winter school break for the snow.

