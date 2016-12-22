Tips for staying safe while enjoying winter activities

While it is definitely cold enough for ice to freeze, that doesn’t mean that lakes and ponds are safe to go on yet.

At Valens Lake Conservation Area, the ice is still a few days away from being ready, but there are plenty of other activities you can do there over the holidays.

Valen’s is only a 30 minute drive from downtown Hamilton, which makes it a popular ice fishing spot. “Right now we’re at 6-inches of ice. Not safe ice though, half is white snow ice which has little strength to support people,” said park superintendent Paul Karbusicky.

Staff have set up a precautionary safety station with a hook, ladder, and hypothermia kit in case someone should venture out onto the ice. Water around streams and dams taks longer to freeze and falling into that water can be deadly.

A new feature this winter at the Valen’s Conservation area is a 425 metre long ice trail, nestled right in the middle of the forest. It allows the winter campers and day users to skate right through the trees. The ice trail is expected to be nice and smooth by the weekend.