Wind damage

Strong winds Sunday afternoon caused many trees to come crashing down, cutting power to thousands of homes in Hamilton, St. Catharines and Burlington.

A silver maple tree, estimated to be over 100 years old was ripped from the ground on Lake avenue drive near King street in Stoney Creek. It didn’t damage any homes in the residential area, but it took down power lines and polls.

Burlington was also hit hard. Fire fighters worked to clear trees from roads, some had even fallen on top of cars.

Alectra Utilities says at the peak of the power outage 5600 homes in Hamilton were impacted and 4800 in St. Catharines.