Wind clean-up

While the gusts have died down, the effects of Wednesday’s wind storm are still being felt right across Norfolk County.

Strong winds gusted up to about 75 kilometres per hour. Norfolk County closed public parks, and some cemeteries to the public. Fire Chief Terry Dicks advises residents to use caution in the coming days.

“It’s what we do to protect the citizens as well. There could be some overhanging branches still that need to be cleaned up. It’s for their own safety. Just stay back and we’ll get it get it cleaned up over the next couple of days.”

The intersection of Highway 3 and Blueline road was one of the hardest hit. A roof came off of a former furniture outlet and in Jarvis, it was a similar scene. A senior homes had to be evacuated because the roof was torn off. All 74 residents at the Leisure Living retirement home were able to make it out safely, thanks to the quick thinking of staff.