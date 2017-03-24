Daniel Clowes’ graphic novel gets adapted for the big screen with Wilson. Directed by Craig Johnson (The Skeleton Twins), the film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year and stars Woody Harrelson, Laura Dern, Isabella Amara, Judy Greer, and Cheryl Hines.

Woody Harrelson stars as Wilson, a lonely, neurotic and hilariously honest middle-aged misanthrope who reunites with his estranged wife (Laura Dern) and gets a shot at happiness when he learns he has a teenage daughter (Isabella Amara) he has never met. In his uniquely outrageous and slightly twisted way, he sets out to connect with her.

“In the book, I really wanted the readers to picture for themselves the action that takes place between the images. But of course a film is a very different thing and those spaces are interpreted, “ says Clowes.

Johnson has nothing but praise for Clowes’ writing. “His work is about the weirdos on the fringes and he’s not afraid to show them, warts and all, but then he shows us a way to respect them. He captures what makes them odd and unusual, but presents them as human beings with a real emotional life. At first you might be laughing at these people, but Dan has a way of unfolding the layers to find the humanity within them.”

Wilson is rated 14A.