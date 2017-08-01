“We will miss him terribly” friends organize fundraiser for man killed in car crash

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
A GoFundMe page was created to raise money for the family of a man that lost his life in a tragic car crash on July 30.

Dalton Beamish, 19, was killed in a collision on Highway 6 near Concession Rd. 6 in Flamborough. His sister and her good friend were also involved in the crash and are presently in hospital expecting to make full recoveries.

In support of Dalton’s passing, his friends are hoping to raise $35,000 to help the family during this difficult time.

“Dalton was a great friend and an amazing brother and son. He has lost his life much too soon and we will miss him terribly. Funds are being raised to help the family with funeral costs and other expenses. Kirsten, Joey, Courtney and Cole truly appreciate your support,” friend Alex Burns wrote on the website.

So far, over $26,000 has been raised.

Dalton Beamish GoFundMe page:
https://www.gofundme.com/dalton-beamish-memorial-fund


