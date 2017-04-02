2016 Business Excellence Awards
Wholesome Farms’ Vanilla Sundae Cups recall

Category: Canada & The World, Health & Lifestyle, News
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has warned the public not to consume a certain brand of Wholesome Farms’ ice cream due to possible Listeria contamination.

Central Smith Creamery has recalled their brand of Wholesome Farms’ Vanilla Sundae Cups due to possible Listeria contamination in their 115-millilitre packaged cups.

The product has been distributed to locations in Ontario.

Food contaminated with listeria may not look or smell bad but can still cause illness.

 


