Where’s the winter weather?

We are right in the middle of a stretch of record setting weather, with more expected over the next couple of days. Today it got up to 14 degrees shattering the record high of 11 degrees set back in 1997.

According to David Phillips of Environment Canada, it’s not global warming, and it’s not climate change, “it’s more American flowing to us instead of Siberian air from the north.”

And because there isn’t any snow right now there’s nothing to cool down the breeze.

“All these warm temperatures melted the snow, so the air is arriving as warm here as it was in Atlanta.”

Over at the Royal Botanical Gardens the winter heat wave has tricked some trees into blossoming

Since the weekend there’s been a steady stream of golfers at the Wedgewood Driving Range and that will likely continue because tomorrow is expected to be even nicer.

Environment Canada says take advantage of the weather while you can because there’s plenty of winter left.

“We still have on average 20% of annual snowfall after the first of March.”