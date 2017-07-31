2016 Business Excellence Awards
Wheels and Wings showcases history of cars and aircraft

Thousands of people got an up-close look at some vintage cars and aircraft today at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum.

“Wheels and Wings” is a one day event and showcased more than 800 cars that are at least 20 years old or older.

The car show area featured Model T Fords from the early 1900’s, muscle cars and even theme cars like from the Dukes of Hazzard. There were also at least 40 aircraft on display for people to see including gliders, jet planes, fighter aircraft and helicopters.

This year’s vintage car event was the largest in its 10 year history. Organizers attribute their success to weather and social media.


