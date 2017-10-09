What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving Day

Here’s a look at what will be opened and closed on Thanksgiving Day.

ONTARIO

CLOSED

All banks

Federal, provincial and municipal government offices and courthouses

Canada Post mail collection or delivery

Most grocery stores

Government offices

LCBO and The Beer Store locations

HAMILTON

CLOSED

City Hall

All branches of the Hamilton Public Library

Recreation Centres

No green cart, blue box, bulk waste, yard waste, or garbage pick-up

All museum sites

The HSR will be operating on a Sunday/Holiday Schedule on Monday, October 9.

ST. CATHARINES

CLOSED

City Hall

Enterprise Centre

Parks, Recreation and Culture Services administration offices

Bill Burgoyne Arena and Garden City Arena Complex

St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre

Meridian Centre

FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre

Russell Avenue and Port Weller community centres

Dunlop Drive, Port Dalhousie and West St. Catharines older adult centres

St. Catharines Transit will be operating on a holiday schedule on Labour Day, Monday, Ot. 9. Transit will return to its regular schedule on Tuesday, Oct. 10

NIAGARA FALLS

CLOSED

City Hall

Coronation 50 Plus Recreation Centre

Recreation and Culture office at MacBain Community Centre

Niagara Falls Museums

Transit Offices

Administrative offices at the Municipal Service Centre

Niagara Falls Transit is on Sunday/Holiday Service