What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving Day
Here’s a look at what will be opened and closed on Thanksgiving Day.
ONTARIO
CLOSED
All banks
Federal, provincial and municipal government offices and courthouses
Canada Post mail collection or delivery
Most grocery stores
Government offices
LCBO and The Beer Store locations
HAMILTON
CLOSED
City Hall
All branches of the Hamilton Public Library
Recreation Centres
No green cart, blue box, bulk waste, yard waste, or garbage pick-up
All museum sites
The HSR will be operating on a Sunday/Holiday Schedule on Monday, October 9.
ST. CATHARINES
CLOSED
City Hall
Enterprise Centre
Parks, Recreation and Culture Services administration offices
Bill Burgoyne Arena and Garden City Arena Complex
St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre
Meridian Centre
FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre
Russell Avenue and Port Weller community centres
Dunlop Drive, Port Dalhousie and West St. Catharines older adult centres
St. Catharines Transit will be operating on a holiday schedule on Labour Day, Monday, Ot. 9. Transit will return to its regular schedule on Tuesday, Oct. 10
NIAGARA FALLS
CLOSED
City Hall
Coronation 50 Plus Recreation Centre
Recreation and Culture office at MacBain Community Centre
Niagara Falls Museums
Transit Offices
Administrative offices at the Municipal Service Centre
Niagara Falls Transit is on Sunday/Holiday Service
