What’s open and closed in Hamilton this weekend

Garbage, recycling and green cart collection will run on a regular schedule. Real Christmas trees will be collected from January 9 to January 16.

Eastgate Square, Limeridge Mall and Jackson Square will be open Saturday, December 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and closed on Sunday, January 1, 2017.

LCBO stores will open at regular hours and close at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 31 and will be closed New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1, 2017.

HSR

Saturday, December 31 – on a Saturday service extended on most routes. Bus service will be free after 6 p.m.

Sunday, January 1 – on a regular Sunday/Holiday service.

ATS-DARTS

Saturday, December 31 – Saturday service with free service after 6 p.m.

Sunday, January 1 – Sunday/Holiday service, 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Recreation

Saturday, December 31 – local recreation centres will run on reduced hours. Check City of Hamilton website for more information. https://www.hamilton.ca/parks-recreation

Sunday, January 1 – All centres will be closed

Hamilton Farmers’ Market

Saturday, December 31 – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, January 1 – Closed

Monday, January 2 – Closed